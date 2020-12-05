MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MobileIron, Inc. is engaged in providing security and management solutions for mobile applications, content, and devices. The Company provides software tools for device management, activity intelligence, and security. MobileIron offers multi-OS mobile device management software, mobile application management, Wireless Expense Management, Enterprise Mobility, Mobile Device Security and Bring-Your-Own-Device privacy controls, MobileIron Virtual Smartphone Platform. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

MOBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of MobileIron in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Roth Capital cut shares of MobileIron from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.05 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MobileIron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MobileIron currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.10.

NASDAQ MOBL opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.80 million, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. MobileIron has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). MobileIron had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 102.36%. On average, analysts expect that MobileIron will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MobileIron news, insider Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,193,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $8,389,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,110,280 shares of company stock worth $28,894,215 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOBL. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in MobileIron in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MobileIron by 492.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,485,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MobileIron by 565.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,265 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MobileIron by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MobileIron by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,129,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 692,024 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MobileIron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and applications from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide zero sign-on; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

