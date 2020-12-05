Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) (TSE:MOGO) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) (TSE:MOGO) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MOGO stock opened at C$4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,881.96, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.98. Mogo Inc. has a one year low of C$0.79 and a one year high of C$4.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$125.54 million and a PE ratio of -6.96.

Get Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) alerts:

Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.