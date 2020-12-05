Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MNR. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 28.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter worth about $187,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

