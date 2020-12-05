Morgan Stanley Reiterates €300.00 Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Morgan Stanley set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €275.00 ($323.53) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €209.00 ($245.88) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €243.38 ($286.33).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

