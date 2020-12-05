Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €255.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2020

Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MEURV. Credit Suisse Group set a €209.00 ($245.88) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €274.00 ($322.35) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Munchener Ruckvers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €243.38 ($286.33).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit