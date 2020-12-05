Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €255.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MEURV. Credit Suisse Group set a €209.00 ($245.88) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €274.00 ($322.35) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Munchener Ruckvers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €243.38 ($286.33).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

