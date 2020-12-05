Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €275.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays set a €274.00 ($322.35) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €209.00 ($245.88) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €243.38 ($286.33).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

