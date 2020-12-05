Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €260.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €275.00 ($323.53) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €243.38 ($286.33).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Analyst Recommendations for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit