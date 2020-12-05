Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €260.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €275.00 ($323.53) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €243.38 ($286.33).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

