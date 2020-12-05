National Bank Financial Raises Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$20.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of Transcontinental stock opened at C$19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.46. Transcontinental has a twelve month low of C$9.50 and a twelve month high of C$20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

