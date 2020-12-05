Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NMM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of NMM opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.45.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. Analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 271.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navios Maritime Partners (NMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.