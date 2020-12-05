NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NCSM has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised NCS Multistage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCS Multistage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NCSM opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NCS Multistage has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 51.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NCS Multistage will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NCS Multistage stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 705,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.50% of NCS Multistage as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

