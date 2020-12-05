Needham & Company LLC Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $80.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,810,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,654 shares of company stock worth $7,005,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 162.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 261.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

