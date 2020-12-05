Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nissan Motor from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NSANY opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Nissan Motor has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

