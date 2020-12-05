Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Norbord (NYSE:OSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OSB. Bank of America downgraded Norbord from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Norbord from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Norbord from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Norbord from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Norbord from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norbord has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of OSB stock opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.70, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60. Norbord has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.54 million. Norbord had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Norbord will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Norbord’s payout ratio is presently -486.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSB. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Norbord in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norbord in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 321.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 39,893 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Norbord in the third quarter valued at about $4,278,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Norbord during the third quarter worth about $506,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

