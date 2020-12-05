Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NXTD stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. Nxt-ID has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nxt-ID stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) by 2,301.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,057 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Nxt-ID worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

