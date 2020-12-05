Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.75.

Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market cap of $444.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.20. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $15.93.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 61.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,805 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 19.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,681,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after acquiring an additional 431,502 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 157.2% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 357,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 218,193 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 1,448.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 160,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 183.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 111,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

