OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Haywood Securities

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) had its target price trimmed by Haywood Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

OGI has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$4.50 to C$3.79 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.63.

OGI opened at C$1.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$424.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 3.08. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.35 and a 12-month high of C$4.74.

About OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and pre-rolls for adult recreational consumers under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trail Blazer brand names; and medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for the medical market.

