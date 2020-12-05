Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Ovid Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.84.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of OVID opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.89. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 1,372.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 508.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.