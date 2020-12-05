PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PD opened at $40.84 on Friday. PagerDuty has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $241,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $683,993.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,308,485 shares in the company, valued at $103,092,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,631 shares of company stock worth $7,166,804 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.