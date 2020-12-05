Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Shares of Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Palatin Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 436,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 31,076 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Palatin Technologies by 24.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Palatin Technologies by 35.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 138,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

