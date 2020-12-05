Pamela Fletcher Sells 464 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Stock

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $137.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.10. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.21 and a 52-week high of $178.08.
Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $316.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
COHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.
Coherent Company Profile
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
