Pamela Fletcher Sells 464 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Stock

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $137.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.10. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.21 and a 52-week high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $316.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter worth $576,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

