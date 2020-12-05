Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pan American Silver by 167.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 196,175 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at $7,265,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Pan American Silver by 194.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Pan American Silver by 46.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at $672,000. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $30.58 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.15.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pi Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.39.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.