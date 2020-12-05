Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ PBHC opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pathfinder Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th.
Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.
