Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PBHC opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pathfinder Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. M3F Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.