Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,833,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 50,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 69,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Paychex by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $94.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.31. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $94.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

