PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PCB stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

