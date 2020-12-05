PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PDLI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

PDL BioPharma stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. PDL BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $3.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other PDL BioPharma news, Director Alan Lee Bazaar sold 33,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $80,912.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,646.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Pdl Biopharma, Inc. acquired 8,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.16 per share, with a total value of $97,125.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,667,397 shares in the company, valued at $96,728,150.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,261 shares of company stock valued at $503,928. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDLI. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 6,424,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 540.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,452,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,141 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PDL BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $2,038,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PDL BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,979,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,293,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 524,208 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

