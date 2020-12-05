Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.14.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems stock opened at $130.78 on Tuesday. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -137.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.66.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $225.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.78 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. Research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $80,558.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,483.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total transaction of $123,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,089.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,503 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,403 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 42.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth $79,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 17.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 111.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.