People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.95

People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.95 and last traded at C$11.87, with a volume of 53893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.50.

PEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark upped their price objective on People Co. (PEO.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.75 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC upped their price target on People Co. (PEO.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on People Co. (PEO.V) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$12.00 price target on People Co. (PEO.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.99. The firm has a market cap of C$829.04 million and a PE ratio of 217.92.

People Corporation provides group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting solutions, which primarily include plan review and design, plan recommendations and marketing, alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, and wellness programs.

