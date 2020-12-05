People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of PBCT opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 26.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 117,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 13.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 315.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 220,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 167,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Further Reading: Beige Book

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.