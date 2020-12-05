Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $29.38.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 21.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 80.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

