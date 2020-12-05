Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.00

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.59, with a volume of 3179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.99.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHR. ValuEngine cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.21.

Get Phreesia alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.28 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($10.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $456,959.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 6,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $189,744.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,478 shares of company stock worth $1,334,408. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 25.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Phreesia by 29.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 2.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.