Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLUG. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Plug Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Plug Power from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -80.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 35,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $420,688.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,176.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $44,256,435.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 227,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,248,558.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,412,303 shares of company stock valued at $69,511,915. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $6,466,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Plug Power by 166.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 292,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Plug Power by 7.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 784,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after buying an additional 56,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

