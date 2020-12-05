PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PLXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

PLXP stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a market cap of $50.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 4.32. PLx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that PLx Pharma will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino acquired 264,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,971.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 461,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,805.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

