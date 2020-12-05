Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.10. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.14. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Portland General Electric by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 31,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Portland General Electric by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

