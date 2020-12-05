Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Premier Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $78.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

Featured Story: What is net income?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.