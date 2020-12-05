PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRGX. B. Riley upped their price target on PRGX Global from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised PRGX Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on PRGX Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of PRGX stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.27 million, a PE ratio of -17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. PRGX Global has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.59 million. PRGX Global had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PRGX Global will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PRGX Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PRGX Global by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PRGX Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PRGX Global by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PRGX Global by 467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 134,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

