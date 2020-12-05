Profund Advisors LLC Buys 971 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB upgraded shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.39.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

