Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 119,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,419 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZN opened at $53.74 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $141.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day moving average of $54.49.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

