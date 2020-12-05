Profund Advisors LLC Has $654,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2020

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,669,000 after buying an additional 11,798,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sysco by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,679 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,093,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Sysco by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,741,000 after purchasing an additional 916,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $78.12 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.17. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. ValuEngine cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

In other Sysco news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,788,052 shares of company stock worth $202,315,188. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit