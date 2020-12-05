Profund Advisors LLC Has $654,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,669,000 after buying an additional 11,798,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sysco by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,679 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,093,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Sysco by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,741,000 after purchasing an additional 916,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $78.12 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.17. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. ValuEngine cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

In other Sysco news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,788,052 shares of company stock worth $202,315,188. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

