Profund Advisors LLC Has $684,000 Holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AON by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $987,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John G. Bruno bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AON stock opened at $211.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon Plc has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.75.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

