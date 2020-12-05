Profund Advisors LLC Invests $607,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,643 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 123.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Uber Technologies by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after acquiring an additional 64,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 207,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,135,523.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $240,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $54.86 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

