Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,334.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,289.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,190.03. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,384.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 3.64%.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,286.00 to $1,253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.95.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

