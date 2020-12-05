Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.17.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average is $52.17.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

