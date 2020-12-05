Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,131,509,000 after buying an additional 1,057,690 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,301,582,000 after acquiring an additional 490,415 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 90.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,083,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,961,000 after purchasing an additional 47,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,598,000 after purchasing an additional 90,062 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.42.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $149.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 931.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.70.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

