Profund Advisors LLC Sells 277 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Moody’s by 10.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 56,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Moody’s by 190.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,202 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 5.0% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Moody’s by 33.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $285.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.08.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

