Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,101 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 89.2% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 31.3% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $36.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

