Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,198 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 388.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Cowen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.47.

NYSE:MPC opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

