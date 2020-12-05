ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.60. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $114.95.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.18.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.