ProShare Advisors LLC Has $7.69 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cigna by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,753,456,000 after buying an additional 4,526,567 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after buying an additional 1,769,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after purchasing an additional 466,264 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,949,644 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $553,501,000 after purchasing an additional 401,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,866,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,088,159,000 after purchasing an additional 241,261 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.95.

Shares of CI opened at $217.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.94 and a 200 day moving average of $185.32. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.96. The firm has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total value of $1,968,158.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

