ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 401 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in The Southern by 29.3% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 121,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 27,571 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in The Southern by 68.5% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in The Southern by 1,658.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,556 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the third quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 79.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 189,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 83,834 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,840 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

NYSE:SO opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.89.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

