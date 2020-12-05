R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.33.
Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.82, a PEG ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.