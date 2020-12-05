R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.82, a PEG ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The business had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that R1 RCM will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

